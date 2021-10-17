:( – Dear Lafayette’s goals for the semester

A year into their work of confronting systemic racism on campus, Dear Lafayette still has goals it wants to pursue. Fatimata Cham ‘23, a member of Dear Lafayette, noted how the group’s main work is currently related to pursuing their COVID-19 initiative.

“We are working to create educational resources and provide transportation for BIPOC residents of Easton who may have hesitancy with the vaccine and who may lack resources,” Fatimata said.

“We’re also working to take next steps on the demands we released last year,” she added.

Founded in July 2020 amidst the nationwide protests for racial justice, Dear Lafayette released a list of demands for the college. Chief among them are five central demands: transformative justice and community accountability, ending surveillance and criminalization within institutional education, abolishing the housing tier system; investing in community care rather than institutional power and demilitarizing and defunding campus police, according to their website.

Reflecting on the rise of the group, Cham noted the importance of social media, particularly Instagram, in organizing during the fall 2020 semester, when all students were at home because of the pandemic.

“The traction we got would not have been possible without it. I would say social media played a big role in that,” Cham said.

She added that Dear Lafayette posted educational resources and hosted town halls through social media.

Dear Lafayette has had success with implementing some of its proposals. According to Cham, they’ve succeeded in requiring multi-competency training for student leaders on campus.

Cham said that the organization continues to discuss other issues with the college as well, including a minimum wage boost and a community service requirement for the Common Course of Study.

“A lot of people, when they think about Dear Lafayette, they think it’s an attack on the institution. We’re not just talking about Lafayette, we’re talking about a bigger issue. Lafayette is just a microcosm of that issue,” Cham said.