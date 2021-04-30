Easton Farmers’ Market opens tomorrow for the 2021 season

The wait is almost over for students and community members who have been eagerly anticipating the 2021 opening of the Easton Farmers’ Market.

The market officially opens tomorrow, May 1 at 9:30 a.m., in Scott Park, along Larry Holmes Drive. It will remain open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until December.

This annual tradition is a favorite of Lafayette students, and because the semester began two weeks later than usual this year, students will have a couple of extra Saturdays to enjoy the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is no longer located in the circle like in past years, and safety protocols will be taken, meaning that masks and social distancing will be required in the shopping area and hand sanitizer will be available at all vendors.

The market will be welcoming four new vendors this season: FD Market (sustainable cleaning products and home goods with refill station), Inna’s Pierogi Shop (first Saturdays of the month only), Pocono Apiaries (local honey) and Zekraft (seasonal soups, salads and crostini).

Students may recognize some of the 26 returning full-time vendors and 20 rotating vendors, including Jersey Pickles and Raspberry Ridge Creamery.

“During this last year, our market proved its vital role in supplying fresh food to the community in a direct distribution channel from grower to customer. Our farmers met the challenges of 2020, and we’re proud to support them,” Easton market district director Megan McBride said in a news release.

The market will also feature live music and special events. For instance, June 5 is Strawberry Day, where customers can enjoy fresh-picked berries and berry-themed specials, and July 10 is the celebration of the market’s birthday, celebrating 269 years.

A full schedule of events can be found on the market website’s calendar.

There will also be new market merchandise coming this season, including reusable market bags, new t-shirt designs and dog tees.

The Market is a great way to support local vendors, as “selling directly to consumers is always most profitable for them,” McBride wrote in an email to The Lafayette.

“The Easton Farmers’ Market brings people from all walks of the community together,” she continued. “One of the things we love most about the market is it’s diversity. We have chefs from high end restaurants shopping the market, alongside families shopping with their SNAP (supplemental assistance nutrition program) benefits.

“It’s a place where you can connect with the people who grow your food while also connecting with your community members. You can choose to do all your grocery shopping there, or you can just relax and listen to some live music while you enjoy a freshly baked pastry and a cup of coffee.”