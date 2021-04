Sports Recap Central

Baseball (9-12) (8-10)

April 17 vs. Holy Cross | W, 6-2

Fadio: Solo homer, 2 RBI double | Minghini: RBI single | Ingram: RBI single

April 18 vs. Holy Cross (DH) | W, 5-2; L, 4-5

Johnson: 2-3, one run, 2 RBI | Minghini: 1-2, 2 RBI | Benneche: career high 6.0 innings and 6 strikeouts | Planeta: 1-3, | Grech: 2 RBI

Field hockey (1-5) (1-5)

April 18 @ American | L, 2-3

Angelella: 1 goal | Sawers: 1 goal, assist | Steps, Carr: assist each

Golf

April 18-19 @ Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational | 5 of 13

Berger: tied for 10th with 2-over 146 | Vanhaelst, Osawa: tied for 15th with 4-over 148

Men’s lacrosse (0-9) (0-6)

April 18 @ Lehigh | L, 11-14

Lehman: 4 goals, 2nd half hat trick | Fitzpatrick: 2 goals | Dutton: 1 goal, 2 assists

Men’s soccer (7-1) (6-0)

April 17 vs American | L, 1-2 (2 OT)

Lombard: 1 goal | Echeverria: assist

Softball (1-11) (1-7)

April 17 vs Holy Cross (DH) | Postponed due to COVID-19

April 18 vs Holy Cross (DH) | Postponed due to COVID-19

Men’s tennis (1-7) (1-3)

April 18 @ Colgate | L, 0-7

Women’s tennis (3-5) (1-3)

April 18 @ Colgate | L, 2-5

Singles win: Sparhawk, Siegel