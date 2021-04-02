Lafayette introduces COVID-19 level negative 1

Scoffayette April 2, 2021April 2, 2021

Due to Lafayette’s success in managing the pandemic, the administration has consulted with members of the CDC and decided to add an additional operational level: Level -1. 

Level -1 will be below Level 0, and will only be put into place when the campus has either exactly 0% of students with COVID-19 or 100%. Either way, the risk of transmitting the virus to somebody would be nonexistent.  

“We thought this would be a good way to help the campus come together after such a hard year,” President of All Things COVID, Marissa Cohen said. “It will only be implemented in those two extremes, but I’m hopeful we can get there.”

During Level -1, rooms will be capped at 300% of their capacity and students will be told to lick their hands before any physical contact with other students in a campaign known as “Lick-a-Pard.” Dining halls will also be open for sit down meals, but all students must eat from the same utensils. The last prominent change during Level -1 will be the encouragement of students to conglomerate maskless, especially indoors. 

“I really like that the college is doing this,” David O’Connor ‘21 said. “It will be a really good encouragement for students because I know we would all love to hit Level -1 and start throwing away our masks.”

In the event that Lafayette students are able to reach Level -1 and it goes well, the college remarked that there would potentially be the opportunity for a Level -2. 

Despite not knowing fully what it would entail, Cohen imagines that all students would be prompted to greet each other with a kiss, and the college would sponsor a trip down to Miami for any student that wanted to go. 

All in all, these efforts to unify the campus through Operational Levels will be a daunting task, but one that students are confident will be successful.

“Honestly, if a superspreader frat party doesn’t cause us to go up a level at all, I see us reaching Level -1 in no time,” Taylor Smith ’24 said.

Editor’s note: This is a satire article featured as part of our annual Scoffayette issue.

Sharing

About admin

Leave a Reply

*