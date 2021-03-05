Track and field teams slow out of the gate to start spring season

The men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Colgate University for a tri-meet with Lehigh and Colgate last Saturday, Feb. 27. The event was Lafayette’s first meet this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leopards struggled in both divisions, finishing third in both men’s and women’s competition. The men’s team posted a score of 44 while the women’s team boasted a score of 67.

On the women’s side, the Leopards were led by junior Katie Ellmaker and freshmen Lily Dineen. Ellmaker won the 400 meter run with a time of 1:05.16, while Dineen won the 800 meter event with a time of 2:23.18.

“My time was certainly not the best but getting out there and racing again was a feat all on its own,” Ellmaker said.

She and Dineen teamed up with sophomores Katie Riley and Alexandra Avery to take second place in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:17.40, just two seconds off the first place pace.

“I think we as a team can only progress up from here,” Ellmaker said.

Sophomore Annie Hathaway rounded out the Lafayette event winners with a first place finish in the pole vault, recording a top mark of 3.20 meters, while senior Katie Ullmann earned third in the high jump with a best leap of 1.55 meters.

On the men’s side, the Leopards were led by sophomores Andrew Swiniarski and Fischer Biggs. Swiniarski won the men’s weight throw with a score of 14.79 meters, and Biggs won the shot put with a score of 12.98 meters. Swiniarski was right behind Biggs in the shot put with a score of 12.82 meters.

Swiniarski said the team is “hungry to get to the outdoor season and show what we’ve been working towards the past year.”

In the 4×400 relay, junior Ryan Murphy teamed up with freshman Willie Marina, sophomore Andrew Massaro and senior Danny Hullihan for a second place finish in 3:41.68.

“Being able to compete and watch my teammates race, jump, and throw again brought some much needed normalcy to our lives,” Swiniarski said.

The Leopards will look to build on their first meet performance when they make the short trip to Bethlehem to compete against Lehigh on March 20.