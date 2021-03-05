New Green Vida Co. location opens at Easton Public Market

The Easton Public Market’s newest vendor is now open and serving juices, smoothie bowls, toasts and a number of other breakfast and lunch options.

This is the second location of the business for owners Jackie Rueda and her husband, Wilson. The original location is located on Sullivan Trail.

According to Rueda, the staff of Green Vida goes above and beyond to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients go into their food. Their items are organic, non-GMO and locally sourced to provide customers with a sense of comfort knowing exactly what is going into their bodies.

Green Vida also provides options for customers with many types of dietary restrictions. For a vegan customer, Rueda recommends the Hummus Veggie Wrap or the Power Kale Quinoa Salad, or any of their numerous smoothies made without honey. They also have many options for gluten-free substitutions for their items.

A large portion of Green Vida’s menu is dedicated to their cold-pressed juices. This unique process, done in-house at Green Vida, keeps all of the nutrients and flavor of the ingredients in tact, according to Rueda. Each bottle contains at least two pounds of fruit and vegetables.

Green Vida also offers juice cleanse packages. According to Rueda, the purpose of these cleanses is often misconstrued.

“Cleansing is not about deprivation, it’s about getting clean and hitting a reset button on your body. During a cleanse you are giving your digestive system a break and flooding your cells with nutrient dense organic cold-pressed juice,” she wrote.

The store’s opening in the Easton Public Market is an exciting opportunity for Rueda, who is looking forward to the community feeling of the new location.

“Downtown Easton has an incredible, loving and tight knit community that we knew we wanted to be a part of. We love the Easton Public Market and it was the perfect place to have a location,” Rueda explained.

She said she is specifically excited for the closer relationship this location will allow Green Vida to have with the Lafayette community. In the past, Green Vida has been a popular spot for athletes on the way to the athletic fields. Rueda hopes that the downtown location will bring even more students into the store.

And the Easton Public Market already shares many of the same values with Green Vida, such as providing healthy food options to customers and sourcing ingredients from local farmers.

“The Easton Public Market and Highmark Farmstand work hand-in-hand with the Easton Farmers Market, and supporting local farmers and food producers is integral to our mission. Green Vida’s commitment to using organic and clean ingredients is also important to us,” wrote Megan McBride, Director of the Easton Market, in an email.

McBride said she hopes the foot traffic from new and returning customers will help all of the businesses in the market, particularly the other vendors that offer breakfast.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created many challenges for the Ruedas and Green Vida, especially during the period of restrictions placed on restaurants. Despite this, they explained that they were still able to provide important services to people in need during a difficult time.

“Even when we closed, we continued to donate juice to first responders. Many people also purchased juice for first responders as well, and that helped us get through the first shut down,” said Rueda.

“People need healthy food options more than ever. We were and are happy to be here to provide it,” she added.

More information about Green Vida Co. can be found on their website, as well as the Easton Public Market website.