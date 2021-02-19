Meet the Editors

What did you discover about yourself while being away from campus?

Ben Fuller, Editor-in-Chief

I discovered exactly how loud I could play music in my room before my parents started to complain (not nearly as loud as I would hope). I also discovered that the little noise canceling devices that therapists use outside their offices to protect their patients’ privacy are much more effective at muting conversations than vinyl.

Lucie Lagodich, News Editor

I realized how many hours of my life I could pass playing chess. I knew very little about the game except how to move the pieces before quarantine and I have since realized how strategic the game is and how much there is to learn. What started as a way to pass time during quarantine has turned into a very real addiction.

Katie Frost, Arts and Culture Editor

While I was home, I discovered that I really enjoy going on long walks for no reason other than to get out of the house and feel like a part of the world. Even now, being on campus, I have been taking time to just get outside, walk around, and clear my head.

Shirley Liu, Assistant Arts and Culture Editor

After months of eating home-cooked meals, I’ve finally escaped the Stockholm Syndrome-type grip that the Lower quesadillas had me in. In hindsight, they probably aren’t as good as I’m remembering them to be.

Caroline McParland, Sports Editor

During quarantine, I developed a new love for astrology! I always knew I was an Aquarius, but I’ve really enjoyed diving into the rest of my zodiac chart and the charts of my friends.

Nathan Kornfeind, Assistant News Editor

I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time outdoors while away from campus, so I learned that I enjoy hiking. Although I have lived in the Lehigh Valley my entire life, I ended up finding a number of excellent trails and parks while exploring over break.

Andrew Hollander, Managing Editor

I figured out just how much I missed the little interactions around campus that are a hallmark of the Lafayette experience. And I terribly missed the newsroom as well, and all of the camaraderie that comes with putting together the paper each week.

Craig Barbaro, Sports Editor

While being away from campus I learned how much I enjoy writing for the newspaper. I missed interviewing athletes and watching the Leopards compete in the Patriot League.