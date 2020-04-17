Class of 2020 George Wharton Pepper Prize finalists announced

The George Wharton Pepper Prize, awarded annually to the senior “who most nearly represents the Lafayette Ideal,” was established in 1923 by George Wharton Pepper H’22, a United States Senator from Pennsylvania, an attorney, and a founding member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

The 10 finalists this are Princess Adeyinka, Trisha Agarwal, Yazmin Baptiste, Theodora Beemer, Joslyn Brodfuehrer, Daniel Goodman, Ayat Husseini, Erik Laucks, Casey Nevins and Gabrielle Tropp.

Recipients reflect Sen. Pepper’s vision of a well-rounded, educated member of the senior class who adds to a sound academic record noteworthy participation in college activities and student life, which contribute to the advancement of the College on and off campus. Academic brilliance or athletic prowess alone is not the criterion.

Any member of the Lafayette community can nominate a senior for this award. A group of nominees is selected by a faculty and student committee. All faculty, administrators and students are invited to vote for the final recipient of the Pepper Prize.

VOTING FOR THE PEPPER PRIZE:

Voting is done electronically. A link to the ballot will be emailed to eligible voters April 27,2020. The polls will close April 30, 2020 at midnight. There are no extensions. Once your vote is cast, it cannot be changed. Votes are weighted as follows: Faculty 4, Administrators 4, Seniors 4, Juniors 3, Sophomores 2, First-Years 1.

Candidates were asked to submit a list of their Lafayette activities and awards and an essay addressing how their accomplishments help them represent the ideal Lafayette senior. The essays and biographies are posted at pepperprize.lafayette.edu.

The winner will be announced on The Lafayette’s online website on May 8.