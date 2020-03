Sports Recap Central

Baseball (3-7) (0-0)

Feb. 28 @ Davidson | W, 8-2

Hartey, Stern: 2 RBI each | Woodward: 6 innings, 12 strikeouts, 1 earned run, win

Feb. 29 @ Davidson | L, 16-0

Mar. 1 @ Davidson | L, 7-5

Russo: 3 RBI | Vandenbergh: 2 RBI

Softball (0-7) (0-0)

Feb. 28 @ George Mason (Patriot Classic) | L, 10-0 (5 innings)

Feb. 29 @ George Mason (Patriot Classic) | L, 10-2 (5 innings)

Van Wyk: solo homer, 9 earned runs

Feb. 29 @ Radford (Patriot Classic) | L, 8-0 (5 innings)

Mar. 1 @ Radford (Patriot Classic) | L, 8-7

Grover, Scott, Harvey: 2 RBI each

Mar. 1 @ Delaware (Patriot Classic) | L, 9-1 (5 innings)

Mar. 4 @ Penn | L, 11-3 (5 innings)

Mar. 4 @ Penn | L, 9-1 (5 innings)

Women’s basketball (15-13) (11-7)

Feb. 29 @ Navy | W, 62-59 (OT)

Freeland: 22 points, 4 assists | Santarelli: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals | Kucowski: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

Mar. 4 vs. Bucknell | L, 57-47



Kucowski: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks

Men’s basketball (18-11) (10-8) *scores and records as of Mar. 4

Feb. 29 vs. Navy | W, 62-60

O’Boyle: 18 points | Perry, Stephens: 15 points each | Quinn: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks

Men’s lacrosse (0-5) (0-1)

Feb. 29 @ (11) Loyola (Md.) | L, 14-4

Robbins: 2 goals | Hess, Dutton: goal each | Ness: 10 saves

Women’s lacrosse (4-1) (0-0)

Feb. 29 @ Iona | W, 7-5

Stein, Cunningham, McLachlan: 2 goals each | Lacy: 13 saves

Mar. 4 vs. Manhattan | W, 10-9 (3 OT)

Stein, Cunningham: 4 goals each | Lacy: 12 saves

Men’s tennis (1-7) (0-0)

Feb. 29 @ Siena | L, 4-3

Singles wins: Yurconic, Wolfe, Coleman

Mar. 1 @ Marist | L, 7-0

Women’s tennis (8-2) (0-0)

Feb. 29 @ Siena | L, 6-1

Singles win: McCormack

Mar. 1 @ Marist | W, 5-2

Doubles win: McCormack/Sarver

Singles wins: Snyder, McCormack, Siegel, Conrad, Sparhawk

Fencing

Mar. 1 @ Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association Championship

Mutis: 9th in foil | Cui 16th in foil | Rosenblum: 13th in épée | Miller: 13th in saber

Track & Field

Feb. 29-Mar. 1 @ Patriot League Championships (Bethlehem)

Men: Hubeny: 3rd in heptathlon | Kaufmann: 3rd in triple jump | Schneck: 7th in the mile

Women: Sands: 8th in 3000-meter run