Stroll into spring with style: Not Your Sisters Closet Boutique opens on Northampton Street

Students walking down Northampton Street may notice a stylish new boutique in business just a few blocks from Center Square.

Not Your Sisters Closet Boutique opened its doors to the public last Saturday, Feb. 29. The boutique sells a variety of women’s clothing including blouses, crop tops, dresses, sweaters, jeans, rompers, jumpsuits, and accessories. The clothes are designed for a variety of purposes, from dressing for work or a night out on the town.

The boutique started as an online shopping experience based out of New Jersey last August. Around December, owner Heather Harding began looking for a physical store location to bring the boutique to life. She settled on 436 Northampton Street in downtown Easton.

The name of the boutique was inspired by Harding’s experience growing up as the oldest of four sisters. She explained that while getting ready for school in the mornings, the sisters would be trying to find a particular outfit in their own closet only to find that it was actually in one of their sister’s closets.

“My dad, being the only guy in the entire house, just could not understand why we couldn’t share, so we were talking about…what the name [of the boutique] could be, and he’s like ‘It’s your sister’s closet’ and I was like ‘No, it’s not your sister’s closet because it is your closet.’”

Harding expressed her hopes for the boutique to become a staple in downtown Easton’s collection of small businesses that women can come to while shopping for a specific event or just everyday fashion.

“We’re trying to just create a place that everyone from Easton can really stop in and shop and be that place they want to go because there is nothing like [the boutique] currently located in downtown Easton,” Harding said

Harding also said the boutique is conscious of the college’s nearby presence and attempts to maintain an understanding of fashion trends that college students may follow including rompers, two-piece sets and crop tops.

“We have tons of outfits for what I would call your college-aged woman,” Harding said.

Harding has a professional background in the fashion industry. She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in fashion merchandising and a minor in business, and she initially worked at Randa Accessories, gaining experience in the industry.

The boutique is in line with Easton’s promotion of small businesses downtown that such organizations as the Easton Main Street Initiative have worked to support in their revitalization efforts to increase consumer business and popularity of the district.

Not Your Sisters Closet Boutique is open Tuesday-Saturday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Items can also be ordered online.