Ethnic food in Easton: a global culinary tour of downtown

Daddy’s Place-Lebanese, Mediterranean

This Lebanese restaurant has become a staple of the Easton restaurant scene since it opened its doors in 2014. It is a family-owned establishment that serves up delicious classics such as lamb shawarma, kababs, and falafel. Don’t forget to start with some excellent hummus or grape leaves. Whether you are a fan of Lebanese cuisine or just a fan of good food, this an absolute must-try.

Tandoor Grill-Indian

A relatively recent addition to downtown Easton, Tandoor has made a splash with their delightful Indian cuisine. Chef Karnail Singh churns out a bounty of rustic Indian classics such as the tikka masala and the kadai paneer. The large menu ensures your many return visits. The kind staff make you feel at home and the BYOB makes for a fun atmosphere that few other restaurants in Easton can replicate.

El Super Taco-Mexican

While there are a few Mexican restaurants in Easton, El Super Taco stands out for its authenticity. Set on the corner of Lehigh Street and South 12th Street, stands a large beautiful house. You feel as though you are walking into a friend’s house with the quaint atmosphere. The carnitas tacos have a harmonious balance and are just down-right delicious. This is honest authentic Mexican that certainly satisfies.

La Bamba- Mexican

This truly authentic Mexican restaurant is serving up dishes that would satisfy even the most stringent purists. This simple friendly joint holds fast to its traditions by not serving burritos (an American invention), but instead focusing on classics such as tortas and tamales. This place is especially unique because it serves traditional Mexican breads and treats with its in-house bakery.

Love Pho and PL Café-Vietnamese

This Vietnamese noodle house is a wonderful, cozy space offering delightful, homey pho. While the menu centers around the pho, there is much more to explore from the rice vermicelli to the wonton soup to the Vietnamese sandwiches.

Princess- Jamaican

Easton may be many miles away from the Caribbean, but thankfully we have the taste of Jamaica in our backyard. While they do serve up some delicious to jerk chicken, don’t be afraid to venture out on the menu. The goat chicken is a surprising delight with a nice kick. This small unassuming place is waiting for you to discover its Caribbean treasure trove.

Tierra de Fuego- Columbian

Some Columbian restaurants can fall into being bastions of meat, but more thoughtful Columbian cuisine stays true to its roots instead of being a crowd pleaser. Tierra de Fuego is not fancy by any means, but it represents an authentic approach to Columbian food. The mini bandeja and pollo montañero are certain recommendations and don’t sleep on the guac. Pack a six pack or a bottle of wine and enjoy a fun night with friends.