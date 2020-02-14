Sports Recap Central

Track & Field

Feb. 7 @ UAlbany Winter Classic

Men: Schneck: 8th in the mile (personal best) | Branch: 10th in 3,000-meter | Moore: 18th in high jump

Women: Warabak: 12th in 60-meter hurdles | Hurley: 14th in 3,000-meter | McKoy: 18th in 60-meter

Women’s basketball (12-10) (8-4)

Feb. 8 @ Lehigh | L, 73-66

Kucowski: 22 points, 19 rebounds, 4 blocks | Freeland: 15 points, 4 assists

Feb. 12 vs. Army | W, 67-58

Kucowski: 14 points, 10 rebounds | Santarelli: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks | Starters: 10 combined steals

Men’s basketball (15-9) (7-6)

Feb. 8 vs. Lehigh | L, 62-59

Stephens: 14 points | Jaworski: 9 points, 6 assists

Feb. 12 @ Army | L, 65-48

Jaworski: 13 points | Cherry: 4 points, 12 rebounds

Fencing

Feb. 8 @ FDU Invitational (women only)

Wins over: FDU 15-10, LIU 14-13, Hunter 22-5, CCNY 23-4

Losses to: Drew 16-11, Stevens 20-7, Wagner 15-12

Feb. 9 @ JHU Invitational

Wins over: Navy (men), William & Mary (both)

Men’s lacrosse (0-2) (0-0)

Feb. 8 @ Georgetown | L, 17-3

Robbins, Dutton, McCauley: goal each

Men’s tennis (1-3) (0-0)

Feb. 9 @ St. Francis Brooklyn | L, 4-3

Yurconic/Kramer: doubles win | Barry, Yurconic, Wolfe: singles wins