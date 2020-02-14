Sports Recap Central

Track & Field
Feb. 7 @ UAlbany Winter Classic
Men: Schneck: 8th in the mile (personal best) | Branch: 10th in 3,000-meter | Moore: 18th in high jump
Women: Warabak: 12th in 60-meter hurdles | Hurley: 14th in 3,000-meter | McKoy: 18th in 60-meter
Women’s basketball (12-10) (8-4)
Feb. 8 @ Lehigh | L, 73-66
Kucowski: 22 points, 19 rebounds, 4 blocks | Freeland: 15 points, 4 assists
Feb. 12 vs. Army | W, 67-58
Kucowski: 14 points, 10 rebounds | Santarelli: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks | Starters: 10 combined steals
Men’s basketball (15-9) (7-6)
Feb. 8 vs. Lehigh | L, 62-59
Stephens: 14 points | Jaworski: 9 points, 6 assists
Feb. 12 @ Army | L, 65-48
Jaworski: 13 points | Cherry: 4 points, 12 rebounds
Fencing
Feb. 8 @ FDU Invitational (women only)
Wins over: FDU 15-10, LIU 14-13, Hunter 22-5, CCNY 23-4
Losses to: Drew 16-11, Stevens 20-7, Wagner 15-12
Feb. 9 @ JHU Invitational
Wins over: Navy (men), William & Mary (both)
Men’s lacrosse (0-2) (0-0)
Feb. 8 @ Georgetown | L, 17-3
Robbins, Dutton, McCauley: goal each
Men’s tennis (1-3) (0-0)
Feb. 9 @ St. Francis Brooklyn | L, 4-3
Yurconic/Kramer: doubles win | Barry, Yurconic, Wolfe: singles wins