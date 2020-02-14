Paper Playlist: It’s complicated

Hello, I Love You – The Doors

Love Hurts – Nazareth

Love Story – Taylor Swift

You Give Love a Bad Name – Bon Jovi

Adore You – Harry Styles

My Bloody Valentine – Good Charlotte

Words of Love – Buddy Holly

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change – Joe DiPietro

Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin

Love Stinks – J Geils

What Is Love – Howard Jones

Love Is Overrated – Shwayze

Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen

Where Did Our Love Go? – The Supremes

i love you – Billie Eilish

Ex-Wives from Six: The Musical

Addicted to Love – Robert Palmer

Casualty of Love from The Wedding Singer

The Love Club – Lorde

Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King

Check out the rest of the playlist here on Spotify!