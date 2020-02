Sports Recap Central

Track & field

Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 @ Bison Open & Multi

Men: Hubeny: 1st in heptathlon, breaks own school record | Kaufmann: 2nd in long jump

Women: Ullman: 4th in pentathlon | Peerman: 2nd in high jump | Borik: 2nd in 1000-meter run

Feb. 1 @ DeSchriver Invitational

Women: Hathaway: 2nd in pole vault | Knowles: 5th in pole vault

Men: Biggs: 5th in shot put | Swiniarski: 6th in weight throw

Women’s basketball (11-9) (7-3)

Feb. 1 @ American | W, 67-52

Kucowski: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists | Santarelli: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Men’s basketball (15-7) (7-4)

Feb. 1 vs. American | W, 82-70

Jaworski: 32 points (career-high) | Stephens: 18 points | Jarrett: 8 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks

Feb. 3 @ Bucknell | W, 65-62

Jaworski: 20 points | Perry: 13 points, 7 rebounds

Men’s lacrosse (0-1) (0-0)

Feb. 1 @ (#1) Penn State | L, 16-9

Robbins, MacCauley, Jessen: 2 goals each | Dutton, Hess, Duncan: goal each

Swim & dive

Feb. 1 @ Navy Invitational

Men: Goodwill: 4th in 200-yard IM, 7th fastest in Lafayette history | Nomura: 4th in 200-yard butterfly

Women: Tuchman: 6th in 200-yard backstroke | Imperial: 7th in 400-yard IM

Women’s tennis (4-0) (0-0)

Feb. 2 vs. Coppin State | W, 4-0

Lesnick/Snyder, Conrad/Sparhawk, Sarver/McCormack: doubles wins | Lesnick, McCormack, Seigel: singles wins

Men’s tennis (1-2) (0-0)

Feb. 2 vs. Coppin State | W, 6-1

Yurconic/Kramer, Barry/Coleman: doubles wins | Barry, Yurconic, Keller, Wolfe: singles wins