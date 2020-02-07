Paper Playlist: What did I do last night???

Bad Things by Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello
I Was A Teenage Anarchist – Against Me!
I Woke Up in a Car – Something Corporate
I Just Shot John Lennon – The Cranberries
Oops!…I Did It Again – Britney Spears
I Was Only Joking – Rod Stewart
I Fucked A Sasquatch – The Seething Fuck Patties
She Never Told Me She Was A Mime – Weird Al Yankovic
I Went Too Far – AURORA
I Went To A Party With Dinosaurs – Andy Z
I Got Stoned and I Missed It – Shel Silverstein
I Invented Sex – Trey Songz
I Should Go To Church Sometime – Tyler Farr
I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
I Am Not A Human Being – Lil Wayne
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Jimmy Boyd
I May Hate Myself In The Morning – Lee Ann Womack
We Ran Out Of CD Space – Psychostick
