The following teams are the winners of this semester’s Team Barge Competition:

1st place (tied)

Tara Leininger ’22, Michael Bongiorno’22, Will Murphy ’22 and Kevin Manogue ’22

1st place (tied)

Bingsong Zeng ’20, Bobby Luo ’21, Zhanfan Yu ’21 and Zerui Xu ’22



3rd place

Elene Karangozishvili ’21, Zurab Mestiashvili ’20 and Deniz Ozbay ’22

Students who would like to participate in next semester’s Team Barge competition can contact Professor Jonathon Bloom at bloomjs@lafayette.edu.