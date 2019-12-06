Paper Playlist: FINE. Here’s your fucking holiday playlist.

The Night Santa Went Crazy – “Weird Al” Yankovic
Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer – Elmo & Patsy
The Chanukah Song – Adam Sandler
Present Face – Garfunkel and Oates
Progressive Christmas Carols – Jon Cozart
Another Christmas Song – Stephen Colbert
Merry Merry Merry Frickin’ Christmas – Frickin’ A
I Won’t Be Home for Christmas – blink-182
Santa Claus is Thumbing to Town – Relient K
I’m a Christmas Tree (feat. Dr. Demento) – Wild Man Fischer
Christmas with Satan – James White
Yule Shoot Your Eye Out – Fall Out Boy
Merry Swiftmas (Even Though I Celebrate Chanukah) – Evan Taubenfeld
Wikipedia Chanukah – Jonathon Coulton & John Roderick
How Do You Spell Channukkahh? – The LeeVees
Don’t Shoot Me Santa – The Killers, Ryan Pardey
Oi to the World – No Doubt
This Christmas (I’ll Burn It to the Ground) – Set It Off
Christmas with the Devil – Spinal Tap
Fuck Christmas – Eric Idle
Check out the rest of the playlist here on Spotify!