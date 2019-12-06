Need a study break? Head down the hill for holiday fun

Finals week is just around the corner, a bittersweet ending to the fall semester usually accompanied by copious amounts of stress. Taking sufficient breaks between studying can make the week more enjoyable, so here are some ideas for places to get off campus and relax for a bit this holiday season.

Easton’s Holiday Market

Tomorrow, December 7th, and next Saturday, the 14th, the Easton Farmers’ Market will be celebrating the holiday season with its annual Holiday Market. The market will feature food and handmade gifts courtesy of Easton’s local businesses as well as live music and holiday decorations. Easton’s renowned farmers’ market is a great way to transition into the holiday spirit, if you have not already. The Market will run from 9am to 1pm both Saturdays.

Holiday Shorts presented by Lafayette’s Theater Department

Lafayette’s Theater Department will be performing their take on seasonal folktales from around the world, directed by students in the Theater 314 class, this Saturday from 2-4 p.m. This two-hour event will combine theater, music, puppets and audience participation to help ring in this year’s holiday season. Attendees are asked to bring unwrapped toys that the Theater Department will donate to Toys for Tots and other community organizations. Admission is free, but tickets are required, which can be reserved online or at the ticket booth in Buck Hall.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at the State Theater

If you feel like splurging on a holiday-themed study break this weekend, you should do so on tickets to Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker which will be performed at the State Theater down the hill this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Nutcracker, a quintessential part of the holiday season, is a world renowned ballet program. The production features state-of-the-art set design, costumes, and, of course, dancing. While ticket prices range from $30-40, this is a classic, holiday performance that runs for a limited time, so I would recommend catching it while it’s in Easton.

Acoustic Kitchen at the Easton Public Market

If you are looking for a more relaxed break, the Easton Public Market is always a great way to get off campus and take a break from the dining hall food. In addition to the wide variety of food available from Wednesday to Sunday, including ramen, BBQ, and homemade pizza, there is also live acoustic music on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. So, before you kick off a weekend of studying, take a walk down to the Public Market and enjoy some tasty food while listening to cheerful music.