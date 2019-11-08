Barge Problem: Go take a hike!

You and some friends want to go hiking in the newly established Lehigh Valley National Park, which claims to be more beautiful than Yosemite!

The park boasts 20 spectacular sites including mirrored lakes, snow capped peaks, and giant waterfalls. Additionally there are 760 trails, each connecting two of the 20 sites. The US Park Service has assigned each trail a unique difficulty rating so that no two trials are equally difficult.

Can you find a hike consisting of 5 trails of ever-increasing difficulty?

(You may choose your starting location but the trails you hike must be such that the end of one is the start of the next.)

