Paper Playlist: Newspaper FAQs

What’s My Age Again? – blink-182
Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys
Are You Experienced? – Jimi Hendrix
What Do You Do with a B.A. in English/It Sucks to Be Me from Avenue Q
Why Don’t You Get a Job – The Offspring
How Do You Get High? – The Weepies
Where’s My Shoe? from She Loves Me
Oklahoma? from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Anybody Have a Map? from Dear Evan Hansen
Whose House Is This? from Mean Girls
Who’s Gonna Mow Your Grass – Buck Owens
What’s the Frequency, Kenneth? – R.E.M.
Are ‘Friends’ Electric? – Tubeway Army
What Do I Know? – Ed Sheeran
What’s Next? from Big Fish
Does My Breath Smell? – blink-182
Who’s Crying Now – Journey
Why God Why? from Miss Saigon
What Is This Feeling? from Wicked
Can I Kick It? – A Tribe Called Quest
Do You Know What I’m Seeing? – Panic! At the Disco
You and Whose Army? – Radiohead
Life on Mars? – David Bowie
What the F**k? from If/Then
Where Is My Mind – Pixies
What is Urinetown? from Urinetown
Didn’t I See This Movie? from Next to Normal
How Can You Be Sure? – Radiohead
Anybody Seen My Baby? – The Rolling Stones
Where Did the Rock Go from School of Rock
(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window – Patti Page
