Paper Playlist: All in the family

We Are Family – Sister Sledge

Addams Family Theme from The Addams Family

Family Affair – Sly & the Family Stones

California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & the Papas

Mother Knows Best from Tangled

Father of All… – Green Day

Dead Mom from Beetlejuice: The Musical

Blood Brothers – Luke Bryan

Daddy Issues – The Neighbourhood

Does Your Mother Know – ABBA

Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ

Cousin Kevin – The Who

Mama Who Bore Me from Spring Awakening

Join the Family Business from Young Frankenstein

Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone – The Temptations

Mom – Meghan Trainor, Keli Trainor

Father and Son – Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Sister Christian – Night Ranger

Momma – Kendrick Lamar

Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits

Daddy Lessons – Beyoncé

Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days) – The Judds

Son of a Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield

A Song for Mama – Boyz II Men

The Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton

Mama – The Spice Girls

Daughters – John Mayer

Grandma’s Hands – Bill Withers

Brothers on a Hotel Bed – Death Cab for Cutie

Child of Mine – Carole King

Thank You Mom – Good Charlotte

In My Daughter’s Eyes – Martina McBride

Sugar Daddy from Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

Mama Will Provide from Once on This Island

