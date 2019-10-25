Paper Playlist: All in the family

We Are Family – Sister Sledge
Addams Family Theme from The Addams Family
Family Affair – Sly & the Family Stones
California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & the Papas
Mother Knows Best from Tangled
Father of All… – Green Day
Dead Mom from Beetlejuice: The Musical
Blood Brothers – Luke Bryan
Daddy Issues – The Neighbourhood
Does Your Mother Know – ABBA
Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ
Cousin Kevin – The Who
Mama Who Bore Me from Spring Awakening
Join the Family Business from Young Frankenstein
Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone – The Temptations
Mom – Meghan Trainor, Keli Trainor
Father and Son – Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Sister Christian – Night Ranger
Momma – Kendrick Lamar
Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits
Daddy Lessons – Beyoncé
Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days) – The Judds
Son of a Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield
A Song for Mama – Boyz II Men
The Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton
Mama – The Spice Girls
Daughters – John Mayer
Grandma’s Hands – Bill Withers
Brothers on a Hotel Bed – Death Cab for Cutie
Child of Mine – Carole King
Thank You Mom – Good Charlotte
In My Daughter’s Eyes – Martina McBride
Sugar Daddy from Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
Mama Will Provide from Once on This Island
Check out the full playlist here on Spotify!