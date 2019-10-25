Sports Recap Central

Men’s tennis (0-2) (0-0)

Oct. 17-22 @ Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional

Yurconic: 1st round singles win

Golf 

Oct. 18-19 @ Lehigh Invitational | T-4 finish

Vanhaelst: T-10 (+5) | Tall, Cronin: T-14 (+7) | Halamandaris, Osawa: T-26 (+11) 

Field hockey (9-6) (4-0)

Oct. 18 @ Lehigh | W, 1-0

McAndrew: goal | Park: save

Oct. 20 vs. William & Mary | L, 3-2 (OT)

Van der Geest: goal, assist | Steps: goal | Park: 9 saves

Cross country

Oct. 19 Leopard Invitational | 3rd place of 5 (women), 3rd place of 4 (men)

Women: Galletta: 1st place | Jacobs: 5th | Palma: 12th | Hurley: 13th

Men: Schmeizer: 13th place | Oehrlein: 16th | Anthony: 17th | Neeson: 18th

Men’s soccer (8-4-2) (4-2-0)

Oct. 19 vs. American | L, 2-1

Williams: goal | Venezia: assist | Sutton: save

Women’s soccer (6-5-4) (2-2-3) 

Oct. 19 @ Loyola (Md.) | L, 2-1

Saldivar: goal | Oswald: assist | Neumann: 3 saves

Oct. 23 vs. Army | T, 0-0 (2OT)

Saldivar, Bresnahan, Kissell: 2 shots each | Neumann: 5 saves

Football (0-7) (0-1)

Oct. 19 @ Georgetown | L, 14-10

Shoemaker: 13-23, 172 yards, 2 interceptions | Sutton: 4 rushes, 100 yards, TD | Pearson: 4 receptions, 98 yards | Jordan: 12 tackles, interception

Swim & Dive

Oct. 19 vs. Loyola (Md.) | L

Women: Perks: 1000-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke wins | Marzano: 100-yard breaststroke win | Leininger: 500-yard freestyle win

Men: Lloyd: 1000 & 500-yard freestyle wins | Franzone: 200-yard freestyle win | Gorgan: 100 & 200-yard breaststroke wins | Tupper: 100-yard freestyle win | Goodwill: 200-yard IM win

Volleyball (12-11) (1-6)

Oct. 19 vs. American | L, 3-1

Deegan: 16 kills | Tulevech: 13 kills | Howard: 23 assists

