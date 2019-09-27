Women’s soccer comes up short in comeback attempt, drops first conference match to Bucknell

After posting a 4-3-1 record in non-conference play, women’s soccer lost 2-1 to Bucknell University in the Patriot League opener for both teams. The Bison opened up the scoring with a pair of goals in the 18th and 19th minutes, and the Leopards’ comeback fell short as they got on the board, but couldn’t score again for the tie.

Junior goalkeeper Maggie Pohl was in net for the first half and recorded two saves, but allowed the early pair of goals which proved insurmountable for the Leopards.

“As a team we can improve on keeping our intensity up for the entire game,” senior forward Alexa Buffa wrote in an email. “With league games being so tight, we have to avoid any slow starts and points in the game.”

Lafayette made a push to get back in the game in the second half, outshooting the Bison 12-4 and earning three corner kicks to Bucknell’s one. Freshman goalkeeper Natalie Neumann faced no shots on goal in the second frame.

“What worked well was when we settled down and controlled the game,” Buffa wrote. “We were able to create a lot of second chances in the second half because we came out strong and played confident.”

The Leopards broke through with a goal in the 78th minute. Sophomore midfielder Riley Dowd scored off a pass from junior forward Krista Kissell. Sophomore forward Katie Butler was also credited with an assist, as her shot led to Kissell’s rebound.

“The goal was definitely the highlight of the game for me,” Buffa wrote. “Scoring got us back into the game and gave us momentum to try and get another.”

Lafayette outshot Bucknell in the game with 17 shots (11 on goal) to the Bison’s eight (four on goal). Despite 12 of those shots coming in the second half, and seven of them on goal, the Leopards couldn’t manage to force overtime.

The team will play another conference match tomorrow, looking for their first Patriot League win as they host rival Lehigh University at 1 p.m.

“As far as league play, we are going to continue to take each game as it comes,” Buffa wrote. “Every game is crucial, so we have to put all our focus into one at a time. We are really excited and confident that we can go far this year.”

Dominic Zhang ’21 contributed reporting.