Aaron O. Hoff Awards 2019

Fayola Fair ’19 won the individual Marquis Award. (Photo by Jess Furtado ’19)

Change Agents 

1974 Award

Shira Wein ’19

World Citizen Award

Tomoki Sasaki ’19

Mattachine Award

Dget Downey ’19

Robert I. Weiner Interfaith Award

Reed Aichholz ’21

Frances Ocansey-Ahene Spirit of Multiculturalism Award

Ayleen Correa ’19

Big 8 Program of the Year

Hidden Figures Week by Women and Computing

Program of the Year 

Heathers: Talk Back by The Marquis Players

Community Builders

Student Organizations of the Year

Alpha Phi Omega

American Institute of Chemical Engineers

Commitment to Service Award

Lafayette College Emergency Medical Services Club

Service Above Self Award

Erik Laucks ’20

Residential Spirit Award

Josette Yeboah ’21

Educators 

Superior Teaching Award: Humanities and Social Sciences

Randi Gill-Sadler

Superior Teaching Award: Sciences and Engineering

Alexander Brown

Staff Member of the Year Award

Terry Nielsen

Unsung Hero

Sarina Krantzler ’19

Zuli Yusif ’19

Hoff Awards Highest Honors 

Emerging Leader Awards

Daniel Goodman ’20

Alexandra Diaz ’21

Marquis Award

Fayola Fair ’19

Interfaith Council

