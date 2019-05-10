Aaron O. Hoff Awards 2019

Change Agents
1974 Award
Shira Wein ’19
World Citizen Award
Tomoki Sasaki ’19
Mattachine Award
Dget Downey ’19
Robert I. Weiner Interfaith Award
Reed Aichholz ’21
Frances Ocansey-Ahene Spirit of Multiculturalism Award
Ayleen Correa ’19
Big 8 Program of the Year
Hidden Figures Week by Women and Computing
Program of the Year
Heathers: Talk Back by The Marquis Players
Community Builders
Student Organizations of the Year
Alpha Phi Omega
American Institute of Chemical Engineers
Commitment to Service Award
Lafayette College Emergency Medical Services Club
Service Above Self Award
Erik Laucks ’20
Residential Spirit Award
Josette Yeboah ’21
Educators
Superior Teaching Award: Humanities and Social Sciences
Randi Gill-Sadler
Superior Teaching Award: Sciences and Engineering
Alexander Brown
Staff Member of the Year Award
Terry Nielsen
Unsung Hero
Sarina Krantzler ’19
Zuli Yusif ’19
Hoff Awards Highest Honors
Emerging Leader Awards
Daniel Goodman ’20
Alexandra Diaz ’21
Marquis Award
Fayola Fair ’19
Interfaith Council