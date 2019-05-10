Letter to the Editor

I am writing in response to last week’s paper concerning the volleyball program. I have been affiliated with the program in various ways since 2002 as the faculty liaison and academic adviser and I have worked almost every home volleyball game during the past 10 years as line judge or at the scorer’s table.

In these roles, I directly observed Coach Campbell. I never saw or heard anything that would call her professionalism into question. So I was deeply troubled by the reporting of anonymous comments on the “alleged issues.” When she lost her position in December, she reacted to this challenge as a professional. Her concern was for the players, the volleyball program, the College and the impact it had on her family.

What I find particularly troubling was the timing of the article. Given that this change in her status occurred almost six months ago and she suffered at that time, forcing her and her family to relive the experience again and in such a public fashion so long after the fact, is insensitive at best. And for what purpose? I am not certain why reporting a few negative comments about an individual who is no longer a coach of the program was relevant.

I believe that Coach Campbell has been treated unfairly.

Signed,

Rosie Bukics

Thomas Roy and Lura Forrest Jones Professor

Economics