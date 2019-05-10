Softball looks to future after shoddy season

The Lafayette softball team ended their season with a three-game sweep at the hands of Holy Cross last weekend, dropping their final record to 8-40-1 with a 1-17 mark in the Patriot League.

The Crusaders won both games of a Saturday doubleheader by scores of 4-2 and 3-1, respectively, before emerging victorious in the Leopards’ season finale on Sunday with an 8-2 win.

“We are growing, we are building,” said head coach Caitlyn De La Haba. “Last year we only had 12 kids on the roster, this year we have 14. We are trying to build our roster size; [it] takes a little bit of time. Some of the progress we see is not [reflected] in the records yet, it will take some time.”

Many of the lost games were very close, with 14 of the losses by just two runs or fewer.

De La Haba believes that the key of winning all the close games is just to be ready and have a head start in the preseason.

“[We need to] challenge ourselves in the preseason, play a tougher schedule,” she said. “Those tougher games will help us develop the team and we will hopefully end up on the winning side.”

Senior Brooke Wensel, a four-year member of the team, leaves a number of personal achievements and legacies behind. Wensel batted .277 at Lafayette and notched and the eighth-most hits (150) in school history. Wensel also ranks sixth in career home runs (10), doubles (29) and games started (184).

Wensel was named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

“As a senior class, we are making an impact for the program,” said Wensel. “[We] did a good job in some areas, they don’t show in the numbers as much, but definitely for the younger players and the program.”