Sexual Assault Awareness Month ends with a finale hosted by PASA

Pards Against Sexual Assault (PASA) finished off sexual assault awareness month with an intimate yet well-attended finale.

Sexual Assault Awareness month is an important part of the Lafayette experience and PASA kicks off the month with a series of discussions and activities in order to encourage allies and survivors to come together.

The finale ended the awareness month with a look into how far PASA has come as well as a celebration for the seniors that helped make it what it was today.

The finale consisted of activities such as stress ball creating, rock painting and writing down inspirational quotes while everyone socialized and listened to music. Surrounding trees showcased an exhibition of stories from survivors, spreading the notion that there is power in one’s voice. The exhibition also included resources on campus for survivors.

Founders of PASA Nahin Ferdousi ’19, Reeve Lanigan ’19 and Nina Cotto ’19 spoke before the activities, discussing both the importance of the seniors and the lower-classmen in facilitating the events that brought together everyone under this significant cause. They talked about the long road PASA has taken to get to this moment, and the amazing experience it has been to see how many people come to support the awareness and survivors during Take Back the Night and other PASA events.

The ending the speech with a round of applause for the speaker, the activities and dining commenced.

There was a strong sense of community in the air as students stood in solidarity during the speech.

Although the weather was gloomy, the comfort of community and the warmth of support highlighted the finale, marking the end of a “I Ask” campaign month aiming to highlight the issue of sexual misconduct on campus.