Track and field gears up for Patriot League Championships

The Lafayette track and field team competed at both the Penn Relays and the Carol & John Covert Classic last weekend in advance of the Patriot League Championship meet which starts today.

The Leopards sent sophomores Samuel Fishbein (hammer throw) and Harrison Greenhill (shot put), and a 4×400 team consisting of senior Thomas Strand and freshmen Ross Kennedy, Gregory Bove and Timothy Payne to the Penn Relays.

Fishbein finished sixth in the hammer toss with a top mark of 56.27 meters, the second highest throw among Patriot League performers. Greenhill earned 16th place in the shot put with a best throw of 15.90 meters, and the 4×400 team finished 35th in the event with a time of 3:17.64.

At the Carol & John Covert Classic, three Leopards won events and one recorded a personal best.

For the men, freshman Timothy Payne won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.01 seconds, while junior Tyler Hubeny finished second with a time of 15.06.

“I’m pretty happy with how I performed,” Hubeny said. “I wanted to hit the IC4A standard [qualifying time for the IC4A championships], but I was 0.16 [seconds] off.”

Junior Calvin Schneck continued his fantastic season with a first place finish in the 800-meter dash in a time of 1:56.72.

Freshman John Bell placed second in the 5000-meter run with a time of 16:09.06. In the 400-meter dash, junior Daniel Hogan finished third in 53.11 seconds, while classmate Eric Gourdon trailed close behind, earning fourth place with a time of 53.13 seconds.

Sophomore Brian Kaufmann placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.14 seconds, and earned fourth in the long jump after a best leap of 6.79 meters.

Freshman Chris Baylor continued his rookie campaign with a sixth place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.84 seconds.

Sophomore Jermaine Rhoden finished third in the high jump with a top leap of 1.95 meters while junior Vinny Olivett finished fourth in the pole vault with 3.80 meter mark.

In field events, freshman William Prebola won the javelin with a best toss of 52.90 meters, while classmate Dylan Drescher finished fourth (51.27 meters) and sophomore James Dailey finished fifth (49.23 meters).

Harrison Greenhill not only competed in the Penn Relays, but also showed up for the Carol & John Covert Classic, finishing fourth in the shot put and qualifying for the IC4A championship meet with a best throw of 15.97 meters.

On the women’s side, senior Brook Blackshaw earned second in the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:31.69, while classmate Erin Rome was not far behind with a time of 20:04.43, good for fourth place.

Junior Margaret Schiazza took home third place in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:49.51, while classmate Kathryn Mozzochi finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.30 seconds. Freshman Portia Mckoy placed third in the 100-meter dash (12.79 seconds) and fifth in the long jump (4.94 meters).

In field events, sophomore Olivia Barney finished fourth in the hammer throw with a top mark of 45.45 meters, and classmate Katherine Ullmann finished sixth in the high jump with a best leap of 1.60 meters.

Next up for the Leopards is the Patriot League Championship meet today and tomorrow in Worchester, Mass.

“We have more people competing in the Patriot League [Championship] than [in] previous years,” Hubeny said. “Hopefully we can move up a spot in the standings this year.”