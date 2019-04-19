Sports Recap Central

Men’s lacrosse (4-9) (0-6)

April 13 vs. Bucknell University

L, 17-4

Sophomore goalie Jake Floyd-Jones stopped 15 shots in his first-career start between the pipes, while senior midfielder Connar Dehnert paced the offense with two goals. Attackers senior Conor Walters and junior Robbie Garavente recorded the other two scores in the loss.

Women’s lacrosse (5-10) (1-6)

April 13 vs. Loyola University Maryland

L, 21-9

The Leopards won 18 draw controls compared to the Greyhounds’ 14, largely thanks to freshman midfielder Caroline Curnal, who tallied 11. Freshman attacker Olivia Cunningham and senior attack and midfield Emma Novick both scored three times, with Cunningham recording her first career hat trick.

April 17 vs. Lehigh University

L, 16-14

Senior attacker Jane Kirby scored five goals to lead the offense, and Cunningham and Novick notched three and two goals respectively. The Leopards outshot the Mountain Hawks 34-27 and had 24 draw controls to Lehigh’s eight, but a late goal sealed the win for Lehigh.

Men’s tennis (4-11) (1-6)

April 13 @ Lehigh

L, 7-0

The Mountain Hawks swept all singles and doubles matches in the final regular season tune-up for Lafayette before the Patriot League Tournament, which started yesterday. Sophomore Brandt Baldwin was the only Leopard to force a third set in singles, falling 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 4 singles.

Women’s tennis (7-9) (1-5)

April 17 vs. La Salle University

W, 5-2

The Leopards snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over the Explorers. The duo of sophomores Cece Lesnick and Samantha Snyder won at No. 1 doubles, while juniors Meredith Block and Grace Conrad picked up a win at No. 3 doubles to earn the team point. Lesnick, Block and Conrad all won in straight sets, and freshman Maureen McCormack won her singles match in three sets.

Track and Field

April 11-13 @ Mondschein Multi, Coach P Invitational, Bison Open

Freshman Timothy Payne broke a 40-year-old school record in the 110-meter hurdles at the Coach P Invitational, finishing first with a time of 14.42 seconds. Senior Caroline Harmon broke her own school record, one that had stood for 28 years, in the 1500-meter run. Harmon finished in 4:32.61, finishing 27th overall and qualified for the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship meet in May.

Golf

April 13 @ Columbia Invitational

The Leopards finished 10th out of 11 teams and were led by sophomore Brendan Cronin, who shot a 143 through 36 holes to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place in the 63-player field. Classmate Cole Berger shot a 149 through two rounds to finish in an eight-way tie for 24th place.

April 15-16 @ Rhode Island Invitational

Lafayette earned fourth place out of seven teams and had two players place in the top-10, including freshman Kazuki Osawa, who shot a 230 through three rounds. Junior Will Halamandaris, who won the event last year, finished in a two-way tie for fourth place with a 222.

Baseball (12-23) (7-8)

April 13, 14 @ Army West Point

L, 4-2; L, 10-2; W, 6-3

Senior infielders Richard Villa and Spencer Rouse each had a pair of hits in game one of the Saturday doubleheader, with Rouse connecting for two home runs. Sophomore pitcher JP Woodward threw six innings allowing three earned runs and recording seven strikeouts.

In the second game on Saturday, Villa and sophomore infielder Bill Russo had two hits apiece out of just six total hits for the Leopard offense as the team struggled on the road.

In Sunday’s series finale, Rouse continued his hot hitting with three more hits to pace the offense. The Leopards managed just six hits but made them count, scoring six runs in the game. Junior pitcher Brett Kreyer recorded nine strikeouts through seven plus innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

April 17 vs. Lehigh

L, 12-1

In the 150th celebration of Lafayette baseball, the Leopards offense couldn’t generate many runs despite six different players tallying base hits. Senior outfielder Dan Leckie accounted for the only run of the game for Lafayette with his RBI single in the eighth inning.

Softball (7-28-1) (1-8)

April 11 vs. St. Peter’s University

W, 5-1; W, 6-3

In the first game of the doubleheader, senior pitcher Stacy Gordon threw a complete-game gem for the Leopards, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out six. Classmate and catcher Maddie Wensel recorded a pair of hits and the first RBI of the game, giving the team a lead for good.

In the second game, freshman pitcher Kinzi Van Wyk did it all, throwing a complete-game, five-hit performance with four strikeouts and no earned runs, and also tallied two base hits with an RBI double. Wensel and junior infielder Addison Goldwait each recorded a pair of hits in the win.

April 17 vs. Monmouth University

L, 9-0; W, 7-2

The Leopard offense struggled in game one of the doubleheader with only three hits, courtesy of senior shortstop Brooke Wensel, freshman outfielder Erin Scott and first baseman Hannah Lee. Van Wyk threw four innings but couldn’t get into a groove, walking five and allowing seven hits.

In the second game, Scott and sophomore outfielder Paige Grover knocked three hits apiece to lead the offensive effort, with both recording an RBI as well. Gordon had another strong complete-game performance, going the distance with six strikeouts and a walk, and allowing two earned runs on seven hits.