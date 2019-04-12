Paper Playlist: What’s Your Damage?

TNT – AC/DC
Another One Bites the Dust – Queen
Ridin’ the Storm Out – REO Speedwagon
Dangerous – Roxette
Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler
I’m Still Standing – Elton John
Africa – Toto
Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Where do Broken Hearts Go – Whitney Houston
Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison
Love is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar
Sledgehammer – Peter Gabriel
Eternal Flame – The Bangles
Take It On the Run – REO Speedwagon
Thriller – Michael Jackson
We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2
Poison – Alice Cooper
Bad to the Bone – George Thorogood and The Destroyers
Invincible – Pat Benatar
Rock You Like a Hurricane -The Scorpions
Eruption – Van Halen
Keep on Lovin’ You – REO Speedwagon
Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey
Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
Candy Store from Heathers: the Musical
Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran
Check out the playlist here!