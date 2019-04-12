Paper Playlist: What’s Your Damage?

TNT – AC/DC

Another One Bites the Dust – Queen

Ridin’ the Storm Out – REO Speedwagon

Dangerous – Roxette

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler

I’m Still Standing – Elton John

Africa – Toto

Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Where do Broken Hearts Go – Whitney Houston

Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison

Love is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar

Sledgehammer – Peter Gabriel

Eternal Flame – The Bangles

Take It On the Run – REO Speedwagon

Thriller – Michael Jackson

We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister

Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2

Poison – Alice Cooper

Bad to the Bone – George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Invincible – Pat Benatar

Rock You Like a Hurricane -The Scorpions

Eruption – Van Halen

Keep on Lovin’ You – REO Speedwagon

Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

Candy Store from Heathers: the Musical

Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

Check out the playlist here!