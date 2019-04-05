Breyana Jones, crepe artist of Marquis, enjoys chatting with students, incorporating foods from around the world

Breyana Jones has been the crepe artist at Marquis dining hall since October. She loves her work at Marquis, but dreams of opening her own food truck in the area with her husband.

With a plan in motion, Jones hopes to have the truck become a reality by next year. Jones explained how she plans to name her food truck Seven Continents. She grew up experiencing many different cultures and wants to bring her experiences to the area through cuisine.

“I want to incorporate many cuisines in one menu,” Jones said.

“I grew up on traditional soul food,” Jones added. Married to a native African, she also has family from Thailand and Jamaica. Jones explained how she has always experienced a variety of cultures through food. She reflected on cookouts she would have with her family as a child. “It was a little bit of everything.”

Jones explained that she is from the area and wants to serve locals in Easton or Allentown. She explained that the food truck will allow her to be mobile and explore the Lehigh Valley as well as participate in Garlic and Bacon Fest. Possibly, Jones added, maybe one day she will take her food truck to Philadelphia.

“I want to get the ball rolling,” said Jones. “If I have to start small then I’ll start small and grow from there.”

Jones added that Lafayette does a good job at bringing different cultures though food options at Marquis.

“We produce a lot of different tastes,” Jones said.

Prior to joining the Lafayette community, Jones worked at a nursing home as the breakfast chef. Although she enjoyed her previous work, Jones prefers working here.

“I love my job, I love the creperie, I love my chefs and sous-chef,” Jones said.

At her previous job it was a lot of behind the scenes work. She explained that she did not get to interact with a lot of people. Jones enjoys the interaction with students she gets every day at Marquis.

Jones spoke about one group of boys that comes to Marquis every night.

“They make my night. Students are the cherry on top that make it so special working here,” said Jones. “Shout out to my loyal friends who come here for dinner.”

Jones explained that she has discussed her plan for Seven Continents with students, and they have offered to help her with accounting and financing for her food truck, as well as on other aspects of the business. Students also gave her the idea to start a GoFundMe when she expressed her concern for financing her business.

She added that within the next month she is going to type up her business plan and has a graphic designer to design a logo for her truck. Jones hopes to see Seven Continents become a reality within the next year.

“Stay tuned!” she said.