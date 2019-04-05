Sports Recap Central

Baseball (8-18) (3-4)

March 30, 31 vs. Navy

L, 10-1; L, 24-13; L, 11-9

The Leopards were swept in the weekend series by Navy, despite the bats coming alive in the series finale with 17 hits. In the last game, freshman shortstop Justin Johnson, and senior infielders Richard Villa and Spencer Rouse all recorded three hits to pace the offense.

April 2 @ Villanova

W, 8-6

The Leopards earned their eighth win of the season at the Liberty Bell Classic Semifinal. Sophomore pitcher Michael Dunn threw five strong innings with just one earned run allowed and five strikeouts. After winning the Classic last year, the team has a chance to repeat with a victory in a matchup against Delaware on April 23.

Golf

March 31, April 1 @ Lafayette Collegiate Invitational

T, Second Place

The golf team shot their way to a three-way tie for second place out of 20 teams, the team’s best performance in the history of their own event. Freshman Ryan Tall tied for sixth with a score of 144, after being seeded 11th at the start of the tournament. The other top performers were junior Will Halamandaris (147) and sophomore Cole Berger (150).

Men’s lacrosse (4-7) (0-4)

March 30 @ University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC)

L, 19-8

Although the Leopards started off strong in the first quarter, ending the frame with the score knotted at three-all, the UMBC attack proved to be too much down the stretch. Seniors attacker Conor Walters and midfielder Connor Dehnert both scored two goals, and freshman goalie Ryan Ness made 14 saves in the loss.

Women’s lacrosse (5-7) (1-3)

March 30 vs. American

W, 15-11

Senior co-captain Emma Novick tallied four goals, earning the 150th goal of her career in the win. Junior attacker Jen Rowan chipped in with three goals and sophomore attacker Colleen Bannon and junior midfielder Bella Alampi scored twice each.

April 2 @ LIU Brooklyn

L, 14-9

The Leopards were outscored 11-3 in the first half but narrowed the deficit towards the end of the game. Novick scored a hat trick, and senior midfielder Hannah Davey notched a pair of goals.

Softball (4-23-1) (1-5)

March 30, 31 vs. Army

L, 3-1; W, 4-3; L, 8-0

The Leopards notched their first Patriot League win of the season behind a seven-inning performance from freshman pitcher Kinzi Van Wyk, who scattered seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out one.

April 3 vs. La Salle

W, 5-1; L, 3-2

Senior pitcher Stacey Gordon threw complete-game gem, allowing just five hits and striking out 11. Freshman second baseman Natasha Miner and senior shortstop Brooke Wensel each tallied two hits in the win.

Men’s tennis (3-8) (1-4)

March 30 @ Colgate University

L, 4-0

The Leopards were swept in their doubles and singles matches against Colgate, despite sophomore Brandt Baldwin being tied at one set apiece in his singles match when play halted.

March 31 @ Boston University

L, 4-0

Freshman William Barry and sophomore John Yurconic split the first two sets of No. 1 and 2 singles respectively, and Baldwin won the first set of his singles match before play was halted due to the Terriers earning the clinching point. The Leopards were swept in their other doubles and singles matches.

Women’s tennis (6-8) (1-5)

March 30 @ Colgate University

L, 4-2

Juniors Meredith Block and Grace Conrad won their doubles match, and sophomores Cecilia Lesnick and Samantha Snyder earned points with singles victories in the Leopards’ loss.

March 31 @ Boston University

L, 7-0

The Leopards were swept in the doubles and singles matches.

April 3 @ Bucknell

L, 6-1

Block accounted for the only point of the day for the Leopards with a three-set victory at No. 6 singles.

Track and Field

March 30 vs. 7-Way Meet

Second place

The Leopards hosted the 7-Way Meet this past Saturday, coming in second on both the men’s (118 points) and women’s (150.5 points) side. There were eight total first place finishes for Lafayette, with five from women’s events and three from men’s events.