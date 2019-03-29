Weekly Bulletin: what’s really happening at Lafayette

-
Quadlers discovered smuggling PediaSure to hungover students, selling for profit
College hits fundraising goal for more plants in middle of street
Lafayette urges students to be more sustainable, only drive Hummer® when absolutely necessary to feel like boss
Dog house dogs complete training, to live as Lafayette students independently
President demolishes own house to show solidarity with neighborhood
College to have students teach selves, cut costs of faculty salaries
Lafayette’s 8 million gnats make return to quad, ask that students stop bumping into them
Acopian Engineering Center rated #1 Sausage Fest by US News & World Report
Professors shocked to discover that students have lives outside of classes
Lafayette forgoes vaccine requirements, opts for chicken pox parties
Upper’s ice cream machine supplied by McDonald’s
Athletic Department unveils five-year plan to win a game
College announces Pard Dollars backed by gold
Dorm inspections lead to arrest as search crew finds massive stash of candles
Pardee catches fire for third time after student drops mixtape
College no longer to require SATs: will take money instead
College explains expansion plan to Gen Z students: “Lafayette is getting thiccer”
Report: Lehigh offered to pay Aunt Becky to send children there
Editor’s note: This is a satire piece featured as part of our annual April Fools’ Scoffayette issue.