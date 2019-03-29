Weekly Bulletin: what’s really happening at Lafayette

Quadlers discovered smuggling PediaSure to hungover students, selling for profit

College hits fundraising goal for more plants in middle of street

Lafayette urges students to be more sustainable, only drive Hummer® when absolutely necessary to feel like boss

Dog house dogs complete training, to live as Lafayette students independently

President demolishes own house to show solidarity with neighborhood

College to have students teach selves, cut costs of faculty salaries

Lafayette’s 8 million gnats make return to quad, ask that students stop bumping into them

Acopian Engineering Center rated #1 Sausage Fest by US News & World Report

Professors shocked to discover that students have lives outside of classes

Lafayette forgoes vaccine requirements, opts for chicken pox parties

Upper’s ice cream machine supplied by McDonald’s

Athletic Department unveils five-year plan to win a game

College announces Pard Dollars backed by gold

Dorm inspections lead to arrest as search crew finds massive stash of candles

Pardee catches fire for third time after student drops mixtape

College no longer to require SATs: will take money instead

College explains expansion plan to Gen Z students: “Lafayette is getting thiccer”

Report: Lehigh offered to pay Aunt Becky to send children there

Editor’s note: This is a satire piece featured as part of our annual April Fools’ Scoffayette issue.