Sports Recap Central

Women’s tennis (5-3) (0-0)

March 10 vs Delaware State University

W, 6-1

The Leopards captured both doubles points and five singles points. No. 1 singles player, sophomore Cece Lesnick, won her two matches, rallying from a 0-5 deficit to earn a 7-5, and then 6-3 win. Lesnick was named Patriot League Player of the Week following the Leopards’ win over the Hornets.

Softball (2-1o) (0-0)

March 9 @ Marshall

L, 6-1

After a 45-minute rain delay, the Leopards were off to a slow start, getting onto the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Senior catcher and first baseman Maddie Wensel had an RBI-double in the loss.

March 9 @ George Mason

L, 1-0

In the second game of the day, the only scoring occurred in the bottom of the first from George Mason. At the mound, freshman pitcher Kinzi Van Wyk threw a three-hitter, giving up just one unearned run.

March 10 @ Monmouth

L, 4-3

Sophomore outfielder Paige Grover contributed three of the Leopards seven hits against the Hawks, while senior outfielder Ellen McDonnell hit a home run. Van Wyk struck out a career-high five hitters while walking five.

March 10 @ George Mason

L, 0-3

In the Leopards’ final game of the weekend, Grover and freshman infielder Erica Hanson each had a pair of hits. Senior pitcher Stacy Gordon threw six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

March 13 @ University of Pennsylvania

L, 2-1

Freshman outfielder Erin Scott launched a solo home run in the second inning for the only run of the game for Lafayette. Scott accounted for two of the Leopards’ three hits in the game as the offense failed to produce against the Quakers.

March 13 @ University of Pennsylvania

W, 5-3

Junior catcher Malori Pojar blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to give the team an early lead. Van Wyk threw seven strong innings, scattering 11 hits and allowing two earned runs in the victory.

Baseball (3-10) (0-0)

March 8, 9, 10 @ Virginia Commonwealth University

L, 6-3; L, 7-6; L, 7-3

In the first game of the series, the Leopards took an early lead before the Rams fought back for the win. Sophomore infielder Billy Russo and senior infielder Spencer Rouse each went 2-for-4, with Russo also contributing an RBI. In game two, freshman infielder Justin Johnson was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and a run, while sophomore infielder Ethan Stern went 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the final game against the Rams, Johnson was 3-for-5, with a double and a run, while senior pitcher Andrew Marra tossed a perfect inning. Johnson earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week after the weekend series.

March 12 @ University of Pennsylvania

L, 19-3

Johnson extended his hitting streak to six games, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rouse went 2-for-3, contributing a pair of doubles and a walk.

Women’s basketball (8-23) (2-16)

March 9 @ Army

W, 63-61

Senior guard Nia Holland made her first appearance in 25 games, scoring the game-winning layup in the final seconds of the game. The win broke an 11-game losing streak for the Leopards, as well as a 19-year losing record against the Black Knights, and moved them to the Patriot League quarterfinals.

March 11 @ American University

L, 67-47

The Leopards got off to a late start, finishing the first half with a 22-point deficit. Although they outscored American in the second half, the slow start prevented any chance of a comeback, ending Lafayette’s season.