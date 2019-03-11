Metro Boomin, Lost Kings to perform at this year’s spring concert

Metro Boomin and Lost Kings will be performing on May 4 in Kirby Sports Center as this year’s spring concert artists, the Lafayette Activities Forum (LAF) and the Precision Step Team announced during lunch today in Farinon.

Director of LAF’s Music and Coffeehouse Committee Elana Weinstein ’19 said that Lost Kings will open for Metro Boomin. LAF selects the spring concert performers each year.

Lafayette’s Precision Step Team kicked off today’s announcement with a step routine that lined the main entrance of Farinon College Center, and along the balcony of upper. After the dance routine, they rolled down a banner off the balcony with the name of the artists, date and place they are performing, as Metro Boomin’s “Space Cadet” played.

Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland Wayne, is a record producer and DJ who has “amassed over a dozen top 20 R&B/hip-hop hits and a similar quantity of gold and platinum [Recording Industry Association of America] certifications,” according to his Spotify biography. His most recent album, “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” was certified gold in the US.

Lost Kings is an “EDM duo” made up of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz, who have found success in remixing songs and in their own work, according to the duo’s Spotify biography. Their highest charting singles have included “Phone Down,” featuring Emily Warren, and “First Love,” featuring Sabrina Carpenter, peaking at 25 and 26 respectively on the Billboard’s Dance/Electronic songs chart.