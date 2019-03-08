Paper Playlist: Sexploration

Hot in Herre – Nelly
S&M – Rihanna
Give Me Love – Ed Sheeran
Where Were You In The Morning? – Shawn Mendes
Sexy from “Mean Girls”
…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears
Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King
Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
The Girl Gets Around from “Footloose”
Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye
Stay With Me – Sam Smith
Selfish – Rihanna
Touch My Body – Mariah Carey
Rhythm of Love – Plain White T’s
Mine – Bazzi
Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj ft. Beyonce
Bad at Love – Halsey
Hotter Than Hell – Dua Lipa
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
Get Lucky – Daft Punk
SexyBack – Justin Timberlake
Move – Taemin
I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry
Sex on Fire – Kings of Leon
Sexy and I Know It – LMFAO
Sexy Dirty Love – Demi Lovato
I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred
Like a Virgin – Madonna
Grind With Me – Pretty Ricky
Naughty from “Matilda”
Doin’ It – LL Cool J
Love On The Brain – Rihanna