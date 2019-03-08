Paper Playlist: Sexploration

Hot in Herre – Nelly

S&M – Rihanna

Give Me Love – Ed Sheeran

Where Were You In The Morning? – Shawn Mendes

Sexy from “Mean Girls”

…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King

Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis

The Girl Gets Around from “Footloose”

Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye

Stay With Me – Sam Smith

Selfish – Rihanna

Touch My Body – Mariah Carey

Rhythm of Love – Plain White T’s

Mine – Bazzi

Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj ft. Beyonce

Bad at Love – Halsey

Hotter Than Hell – Dua Lipa

Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

Get Lucky – Daft Punk

SexyBack – Justin Timberlake

Move – Taemin

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

Sex on Fire – Kings of Leon

Sexy and I Know It – LMFAO

Sexy Dirty Love – Demi Lovato

I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred

Like a Virgin – Madonna

Grind With Me – Pretty Ricky

Naughty from “Matilda”

Doin’ It – LL Cool J

Love On The Brain – Rihanna