Sports Recap Central

Softball (1-5) (0-0)

March 2 vs. Oakland, La Salle

L, 10-3; W, 7-3

The team fell behind early in the first game against Oakland, staring down a 7-0 deficit after three innings. The Leopards scored the next three runs, but couldn’t manage to keep it going. Against La Salle, the team trailed entering the seventh inning, but put up five runs on six hits to take the lead for good in their first win of the season.

March 3 vs. Elon (2)

L, 7-1; L, 9-8

It took until the second game of the Elon double-header for the offense to figure out the Elon pitching, but in the second game, the team really hit their offensive stride, falling just short of a second win on the weekend. Freshman first baseman and outfielder Hannah Lee’s first inning grand slam wasn’t enough, as a tumultuous first frame left the score at 5-4 with Elon leading and holding on for the win.

Baseball (3-6) (0-0)

March 2 @ NC Central

L, 9-1; W, 16-10

Baseball plated just one run in the twin bill opener, on a second-inning RBI hit by junior outfielder Jake Sniegocki. The offense fell flat in the remaining seven frames, but came alive in the rematch with 16 runs. Sophomore infielder Ethan Stern had four hits in the nightcap, joining three other Leopards recording multi-hit games.

March 3 @ NC Central

W, 2-1

Senior first baseman Richard Villa mashed a tie-breaking homer in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Leopards their first series win of the season. Junior Brett Kreyer pitched five strong innings and senior reliever David Giusti earned his first save of the season to close out the victory.

Men’s basketball (10-20) (7-11)

March 2 vs. Colgate

L, 76-70

Sophomore guard Justin Jaworski paced the offense with 21 points, and three other Leopards managed double-figure scoring. Lafayette had the game tied with under a minute to go, but Colgate’s clutch shooting sealed the game preventing the Leopards from earning a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

March 5 vs. Holy Cross

L, 79-74

In the first round of the Patriot League Tournament, the seventh-ranked Leopards lost a home matchup against the 10th-ranked Crusaders. Sophomore guards Alex Petrie and Jaworski combined for 45 points, but the team couldn’t come away with a win in a back-and-forth bout.

Women’s basketball (7-22) (2-16)

March 2 @ Lehigh

L, 67-50

A slow start for Lafayette allowed the Mountain Hawks to run away with the game early, taking a 13-point lead at the half. Sophomores guard Drew Freeland and forward Natalie Kucowski scored in double figures, but the team couldn’t manufacture a second-half comeback, despite outscoring Lehigh by three in the third quarter.

March 6 vs. Colgate

L, 77-67

Kucowski and sophomore guard Olivia Martino combined for 45 points, and Kucowski added three blocks, four assists, and 12 rebounds. The effort wasn’t enough against the Raiders, who outscored the Leopards 24-9 in the third quarter on their way to victory.

Men’s lacrosse (4-2) (0-1)

March 2 @ Army

L, 12-5

The Leopards kept the game close early, heading to the half down by just one goal. Army pulled away in the third quarter with a five-goal outburst while keeping Lafayette scoreless in the period. Sophomore midfielder Andrew Robbins was the only Leopard to score multiple goals, tallying a pair on the day.

Women’s lacrosse (3-1) (0-0)

March 2 @ Manhattan

L, 9-7

Women’s lacrosse dropped their first matchup of the year, losing a close one to Manhattan. Senior midfielder Hannah Davey tallied two goals and sophomore goalie Quinn Lacey recorded seven saves. The game was very even statistically, with Manhattan outscoring Lafayette by one goal in each half.

Men’s tennis (1-2) (0-0)

March 3 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn

L, 4-2

Sophomore John Yurconic and freshman Ross Coleman won their singles matches, and the top doubles team of freshman William Barry and sophomore Brandt Baldwin earned the lone doubles win for the Leopards in the loss.

Fencing

March 2 @ MACFA Championships

Sophomore foil Bora Mutis was the top individual finisher for Lafayette, earning sixth place. Eleven Leopards qualified for the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals, starting Saturday in Kirby Sports Center.

Track & Field

March 2, 3 @ IC4A Championships

Senior Caroline Harmon broke her own school record in the mile run with a time of 4:54.88, earning 19th place. Sophomore Harrison Greenhill was the top finisher on the men’s side with his ninth place finish in the shot put, recording a top throw of 16.35 meters.