Paper Playlist: Going Green

Welcome to Paradise – Green Day

Down to Earth – Wall-E

It’s Not Easy Being Green – Jim Henson

We Are the World – U.S.A for Africa

SOS – will.i.am

Recycled Air – The Postal Service

Earth Song – Michael Jackson

The Three R’s – Mitchel Musso

What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

Natural – Imagine Dragons

Bloom – Troye Sivan

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) – Marvin Gaye

Nothing But Flowers – The Talking Heads

Burnin’ Up – The Jonas Brothers

Where Do the Children Play? – Yusuf/Cat Stevens

End of the World – McFly

Hole in the Sky – Black Sabbath

Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Imagine – John Lennon

It’s the End of the World – R.E.M.

Future Looks Good – OneRepublic

Where Have All the Flowers Gone? – Pete Seeger

Why’d You Want to Live Here – Death Cab for Cutie

A Day in the Life of a Tree – The Beach Boys

This Pretty Planet – Tom Chapin

Green Light – Lorde

Big Yellow Taxi – Joni Mitchell

VeggieTales Theme Song – VeggieTales

Song for a Dying Planet – Peter Gabriel

Graveyard Train – Creedence Clearwater Revival

All About the Green – The Wedding Singer

Check out the playlist here.