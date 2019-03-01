With late scoring surge against Temple, women’s lacrosse record climbs to 3-0

The Lafayette women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-10 victory over Temple University on Tuesday. The win pushed their season record to 3-0, the Leopards’ best start since 2013. The win over the Owls broke a 23-game losing streak to Temple, dating back to the 1991 season.

Lafayette scored five of the final six goals in the game to seal the victory.

Midway through the second half, Temple held a 9-8 lead before the Leopards went on a scoring run led by a pair of attackers, senior Jane Kirby and sophomore Anna Stein, who scored two goals apiece down the stretch.

With just over eight minutes left in the game and the score tied at 10, goals by Kirby, Stein and senior midfielder Hannah Davey clinched the game for the Leopards with a goal each.

“Temple has always been a really hard competitor. One of our goals going into the game was to keep our composure,” said Kirby. “We made sure to focus on the little things on each and every play. We were expecting a tight game, so we had to communicate with each other and push each other to be the best we can.”

Kirby finished with four goals on the afternoon, while Stein and Davey each notched a hat trick. Stein also had two assists, leading to a game-high five points.

On the defensive end, co-captains Annelise Kinney and Emma Novick combined to force five turnovers, while sophomore goaltender Quinn Lacy continued her strong start with a season-best 13 saves. Senior defender Amelia Heisler picked up a team-high four ground balls, leading a defensive effort that shut down Temple when it mattered.

The team’s senior class, who combined for nine of the 13 goals in this game, have made their mark during the beginning of this season.

“As seniors, we came into this season really pushing our freshmen and underclassmen to blossom into their roles,” Kirby said. “They have been great and really done that.”

“Now we have really strong leadership across all ends of the field,” she added.

The winning streak to start off the season motivates the team, Kirby said.

“Just because we are 3-0 does not mean we are going to let our strong play slide,” Kirby said. “If anything, this builds our momentum and makes us want to push on the gas pedal a little bit harder.”

On Saturday the Leopards travel to Manhattan College and will try to keep their hot streak going before Patriot League play starts in mid-March. In their lone matchup last season, Lafayette emerged victorious 12-9 over the Jaspers. The opening face-off from Riverdale, N.Y., is slated for 1 p.m.