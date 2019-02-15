Sports Recap Central

Men’s basketball (8-16) (5-8)

Feb. 10 vs Holy Cross

W, 69-67

The Leopards secured an exciting victory over Holy Cross to bring their win streak to two games. Sophomore guard Justin Jaworski’s two free throws with five seconds left put the team up by two for good. Jaworski scored 18 points in the game and hit all nine of his free throw attempts. Lafayette was boosted by sophomore guard Alex Petrie’s 13 points and double-digit scoring performances from junior forward Lukas Jarrett, sophomore guard E.J. Stephens, and freshman guard Isaac Suffren.

Feb. 13 @ Navy

W, 80-74

The team shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range in a strong offensive effort which saw five Leopards score in double figures. Jaworski led all scorers with 19 and added four assists, while senior forward Paulius Zalys added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. Petrie, Stephens, and junior guard Kyle Stout rounded out the double digit scorers for Lafayette.

Women’s basketball (7-16) (2-10)

Feb. 9 @ Bucknell

L, 75-43

Sophomore forward Natalie Kucowski nearly reached a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and a steal. Kucowski also added 2 more blocks to maintain her Patriot League lead in rejections. Off the bench, freshman guard Jiselle Havas chipped in nine points on a trio of three-pointers and added a career-high four assists.

Feb. 13 vs Army

L, 64-40

The Leopards struggled greatly on the offensive end, shooting just 20 percent from the field and 11 percent from beyond the arc. Kucowski’s 19 rebounds and four blocks were not enough to offset a 3-24 shooting night, and the team managed to get to the free throw line just twice in the contest. Senior guard Alex Cantwell recorded seven points, seven rebounds and two steals, and the Leopards won the rebounding battle with 53 boards.

Men’s lacrosse (1-1)

Feb. 9 vs NJIT

W, 14-10

Senior midfielder Connar Dehnert scored a career-high five goals en route to the Leopards’ first victory of the season. Freshman midfielder Cole Dutton netted a hat trick, while senior attacker Connor Walters and sophomore midfielder Andrew Robbins both scored twice. Between the pipes, freshman Ryan Ness picked up his first career win with three saves.

Women’s lacrosse (1-0)

Feb. 10 @ St. Bonaventure

W, 18-1

A dominating performance by the women’s lacrosse team was spearheaded by four goals apiece from senior midfielder Hannah Davey and senior attacker Jane Kirby. Sophomore attacker Anna Stein chipped in three goals, while sophomore goalie Quinn Lacy allowed just one score during her 48 minutes in the net, recording 11 saves. The Leopards had nine different players score on just three assists.

Track & Field

Feb. 8-9 @ Monmouth Winter Invite

The men’s winners included freshman Jesse Schmeizer in the 800-meter run, junior Calvin Schneck in the 1000-meter run, and sophomore Sam Fishbein in the weight throw competition. Sophomore Jermaine Rhoden won the high jump with his leap of 1.99 meters, the seventh best jump in Lafayette school history. The women’s winners included senior Caroline Harmon in the 1000-meter run with her career personal best time of 2:59.27, as well as freshman Arielle Sclar earning first place in the pole vault. Freshman Cassandra Wilk recorded a personal best in the mile run with a time of 5:12.21. The Leopards finished second in team points for both the men’s and women’s totals.