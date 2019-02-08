The Barge Problem

Over winter break, Ann, Blake, and Carl are bored, so they decide to make a deck of 2019

cards numbered 1 through 2019. Each of them gets 673 of these cards, split up as follows:

Person Card numbers

Ann 1, 2, . . . , 673

Blake 674, 675, . . . , 1346

Carl 1347, 1348, . . . , 2019

They play a cooperative game with these cards as follows: Each player plays a card, taking turns, in the order A → B → C → A → B → C → · · · . The game ends when the sum of all the cards played is a multiple of 3. Their goal is to have the game last as long as possible. If they cooperate, how many cards will be played in the longest possible game? Explain the strategy that achieves this goal.

Barge Prizes

First Prize $1000

Second Prize $750

Third Prize $500

Form a team with other Lafayette students. Each team must have 3, 4 or 5 members. The weekly problem will be posted online https://math.lafayette.edu/teambarge/ and in the Math

Dept. There will be 8 problems during the semester. Get your solution to Gary Gordon by Friday, Feb. 15. You can either turn in a hard copy or send

your solution by email to gordong@lafayette.edu. Don’t Quit! Keep turning in problems, even if you’re not 100% sure of your solution.

Due Date: Friday, Feb. 15.