Employee book club looks to gain variety of opinions

“We’re just a group of bibliophiles,” said Hannah Tatu, IT user services specialist at Lafayette, who is one of the regular members of Lafayette’s newest community book club. The book club began a few months ago with an email, from the college’s human resources department, gauging interest in the possibility of forming the club. Since then, it has taken off!

The club meets once a month and is currently comprised of six faculty and staff members belonging to the Lafayette community.

“We’re people from all over. From math, student life, AEC, Alumni Relations, IT… all over, and it’s growing,” Tatu said.

This club is open to anyone in the Lafayette community, not just staff.

“We would love it if students would join us,” Tatu said. She added she enjoys how students often bring a new perspective with opinions differing from her own.

According to Tatu, the group’s methods of picking their titles are very lax.

“Someone heard a podcast and thought it sounded interesting. We’re very informal,” she said.

A few of the books the group has dived into are “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger” by Rebecca Traister, “Educated” by Tera Westover and the latest novel “Year of Yes” by Shonda Rhimes.

“We meet in the Clay Ketchum room. It only lasts an hour in a lunch time, 12-1,” Tatu added.

The next meeting of the community book club is on Feb. 4. The group is working to get future meetings put on the Calendar of Events, so everyone can easily stay updated on their activity.