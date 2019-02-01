Athletics department announces departure of volleyball coach

Terri Dadio Campbell will not return as the Lafayette volleyball coach for the 2019 season. Athletic Director Sherryta Freeman announced that the former head coach will not come back after 17 seasons with the team. Athletic department representatives declined to comment on what led to Campbell’s departure.

In those seasons, the Leopards recorded four seasons with an overall record over .500 and just once broke .500 in the Patriot League. Her career record is 164-318 overall and 53-197 in conference play.

Campbell’s best season was in 2006 when the Leopards went 18-10 overall and 9-5 in the Patriot League, making the tournament as the #4 seed. They were shut out in the first round of the playoffs.

Campbell’s last season saw the team go 5-23 overall and 0-16 in conference play.

“I want to thank [Campbell] for her commitment and service to Lafayette College and to the student-athletes who have been a part of the volleyball program,” Freeman said in a GoLeopards article. “We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Freeman said the team would begin their search for a new head coach right away after the announcement, and the athletic department expects the decision about the new coach to be announced in the next two to three weeks.

Assistant coach Colton Reinholtz is serving as the interim head coach throughout the duration of the search. Campbell did not respond for comment in time for print.