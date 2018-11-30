By the numbers

-16.36 — Football’s average point differential per game for the season

13.2 — rebounds per game for sophomore forward Natalie Kucowski, who averages a double-double per game

.542 — 3-point percentage for junior guard Kyle Stout, which leads the Patriot League

.803 — save percentage for men’s soccer freshman goalie Alex Sutton, the third-best in the conference

.294 — goals per game for women’s soccer senior forward Alex Stanford, fifth best in the Patriot League

21 — points off turnovers by Lehigh in Lafayette football’s 34-3 loss in The Rivalry

3.16 — kills per set for volleyball’s freshman outside hitter Grace Tulevech, fourth best in the conference