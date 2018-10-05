Sports Recap Central

Cross country

Sept. 29 @ Paul Short Invitational

The Lafayette women finished strong, placing 10th out of 43 teams. Leading the charge was senior Caroline Harmon, finishing 17th out of 362 runners. Other exceptional performances came from senior Emily Moore and junior Margaret Schiazza. The Lafayette men finished 30th out of 44 teams. Leading on the men’s side was senior Mark DiPaola, finishing 106th of the 362 runners, followed by sophomore Thomas Anthony and senior David Sadvary.

Field hockey (3-8) (1-1)

Sept. 29 @ Boston

L, 7-4

The Leopards struggled in their game against Boston University, their second conference matchup. Junior forward Caroline Turnbull led the game with the first goal but BU came back, ending the half 7-1. In the second half, the Leopards added three more goals from Turnbull, sophomore forward Sam Di Maio and senior midfielder Theresa Delahanty and held BU scoreless, but ran out of time for a comeback.

Oct. 1 vs. Villanova

W, 5-2

Despite being outshot 19-12, the Leopards were able to take down Villanova. Lead scorer Delahanty had three shots with two goals. Senior forward Liza Welch, sophomore forward Grace Angelella, and freshman forward Molly McAndrew notched goals for the Leopards. Junior goalkeeper Sarah Park finished the game with three saves.

Football (1-4) (0-1)

Sept. 29 vs. Central Connecticut State

W, 31-24

Lafayette picked up their first victory of the season against CCSU, led by senior captain and running back CJ Amill’s three all-purpose touchdowns, including the game-winner in the last 35 seconds. This final score capped an impressive scoring drive that started out with sophomore running back J.J. Younger’s 37-year kickoff return and sophomore wide receiver Quinn Revere’s successful passes. The Blue Devils’ attempt at a last-second comeback was stopped by the Lafayette defense, as freshman defensive lineman Billy Shaeffer forced a fumble that was recovered by sophomore linebacker Major Jordan.

Golf

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 @ Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational

The team finished 11th out of 16 teams at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational in Apalchin, N.Y., with a score of 601. Freshman Ryan Tall led the Lafayette golfers with the best performance of 144 (even par), tying for 11th out of 89 golfers.

Men’s soccer (4-4-2) (0-2-1)

Sept. 29 vs. Holy Cross

T, 1-1

Even though Lafayette outshot Holy Cross 13-8, it wasn’t enough to give the Leopards the victory. The game was tied 0-0 until the 78th minute when the Crusaders scored, but three minutes later, junior midfielder Chris Gomez scored off an assisted cross into the box by junior midfielder Ryan Goncalves. Freshman goalkeeper Alex Sutton recorded two saves in the game.

Oct. 3 @ Army

L, 1-0

Sutton made two saves in a nail-biter in which the Leopards nearly sent the game to overtime as time ran out. Freshman forward Nick Hazel’s last-second shot sailed just over the net, clinching the win for the Black Knights. The Leopards outshot Army 13-11, and 5-3 on goal, but couldn’t connect for a goal.

Women’s soccer (4-7) (1-3)

Sept. 29 vs. Boston

L, 2-0

With most of the action on their defensive end, the Leopards could only muster four shots against Boston University, who had 24 shots of their own. Sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Pohl had nine saves in the game.

Men’s tennis

Sept. 28 – Sept. 30 @ Lehigh Invitational

The Leopards had a rough trip at the Lehigh Invitational that involved singles and doubles play against Lehigh, Drexel, and Colgate. The bright spots were freshman William Barry’s victory over Colgate’s Scott Bickel and sophomores Brandt Baldwin and Daniel Kramer besting Lehigh’s Harry Wang and George Cooper.

Volleyball (5-11) (0-4)

Sept. 28 vs. Colgate

L, 3-0

Freshman outside hitter Grace Tulevech led the team with two blocks and 10 kills. Junior setter Julia Howard had 10 assists, moving her into seventh place on the Leopards all-time assist list (1,174), but the Leopards ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Raiders.

Sept. 29 vs. Army

L, 3-0

The Maroon and White continued to struggle against the Black Knights, who hit .356 in the match. Sophomore setter Jenna Bailey had eight kills and freshman middle blocker Kelly Austin had seven, but Army had two attackers in double-digits. Howard continued to dominate in assists, recording 25.