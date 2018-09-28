Sports Recap Central

Women’s volleyball (5-9, 0-2 PL)

September 21 vs. American

L, 3-0

The Leopards struggled to find a rhythm, as they were swept in straight sets in their Patriot League opener. Freshman outside hitter Grace Tulevech led the team with five kills, while fellow outside hitter Leanna Deegan was close behind with four kills. Lafayette was called for 25 attack errors, compared to just seven for the Eagles.

September 22 vs. Loyola Maryland

L, 3-0

Sophomore libero Audrey Mangum tallied back-to-back service aces in set two, part of a 5-1 run for the Leopards, and contributed a career-high 18 digs. Tulevech and junior outside hitter Sonia Musso each tallied nine kills, and junior setter Julia Howard recorded 17 assists to move three away from seventh place on Lafayette’s all-time assists leaders. The Leopards now embark on a five-game road trip, all Patriot League matches.

Field hockey (2-7, 1-0 PL)

September 21 @ Drexel

W, 2-1

The Leopards secured their second overtime win in three games after regulation time ended, with the score knotted at one goal apiece. Junior defender and co-captain Lisa van der Geest and freshman forward Molly McAndrew connected for the game-winning goal, which van der Geest hit out of mid-air less than two minutes into the extra period. Junior goaltender Sarah Park tallied three saves in the low-scoring affair.

September 23 vs. Liberty

L, 3-1

Facing Liberty, ranked 19th in the country, junior goalie Sarah Park recorded 12 saves for the Leopards. Despite a strong defensive effort, Lafayette was outshot 23-13 and failed to contain Liberty’s main offensive weapon, Agueda Moroni, who scored all three goals for the Eagles. Junior co-captain and defender Lisa van der Geest tallied the lone score for the Leopards as the game came to a close.

Men’s tennis (0-0, 0-0 PL)

September 21, 22, 23 @ Loyola University Maryland

Loyola Invitational

Freshman Will Barry and sophomore Brandt Baldwin advanced to the second round during an otherwise quiet tournament for the Leopards. The sophomore duo of John Yurconic and Dan Kramer won three doubles matches, 6-4, 6-0, and 6-0, and Kramer was victorious in several singles matches as well.

Men’s golf

September 22, 23 Hosted by George Mason @ Laurel Hill GC

The Leopards golf team came in seventh out of thirteen schools, led by junior Will Halamandaris, who shot an even-par through two rounds of play before the tournament was cut short due to inclement weather. Sophomore Brendan Cronin continued his strong play, coming in at +2 and finishing in a tie for 13th place. Fellow sophomore Cole Berger tallied a +6 and landed in the middle of the pack, finishing 37th out of 78 golfers.

Football (0-4, 0-1 PL)

September 22 @ Colgate

L, 45-0

Missed opportunities kept the Leopards off the scoreboard, as they were shut out for the second time this season. A fumble in the red zone, a missed 27-yard field goal, and several interceptions hurt the already-struggling offense. Sophomore QB Cole Northrup subbed in for fellow sophomore and starting QB Sean O’Malley and threw 4-5 for 39 yards in his first game action in two weeks. Kicker Jacob Bissell had two 60-yard punts, including a career-high 64 yarder in a lone bright spot for the Leopards.

Women’s soccer (4-5, 1-1 PL)

September 22 vs. Holy Cross

L, 2-0

Senior midfielder Katie Brannigan finished with three of the Leopards’ five shots in the game and nearly scored in the 61st minute on a shot off the crossbar. That opportunity represented Lafayette’s closest chance at a goal of the day, as the offense was quiet on the afternoon and didn’t threaten again. Sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Pohl was credited with four saves in the game, facing six shots. Senior forward Alex Stanford also had a shot on goal in the first half.

September 26 vs. Army

L, 1-0

Pohl recorded three saves, but one goal was enough for Army, as the Leopards couldn’t reach the back of the net on their five shots on goal. The Leopards outshot the Black Knights, 11-10, but fell in the close game.

Men’s soccer (4-3-1, 0-1 PL)

September 22 @ Bucknell

L, 1-0

Despite a strong defensive effort led by senior defender Joe DeStefano and junior defenders Christian Williams and Diego Gomera-Tavarez, the Leopards were defeated in their Patriot League opener.

Although the defense held the Bison to a single shot on goal, that shot proved to be the difference as the offense failed to find the back of the net. A diving save from the Bucknell goalkeeper in the closing moments prevented the Leopards from pushing the game to an overtime and sealed the game.