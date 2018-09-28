Paper Playlist: Pard of the Family

Cats in the Cradle – Harry Chapin
We Are Family – Sister Sledge
Does Your Mother Know – ABBA
Family Portrait – P!nk
Hey Brother – Avicii
Family Business – Kanye West
Life Itself – Glass Animals
Come Together – The Beatles
The Addams Family Theme Song – Vic Mizzy
Potential Break Up Song – Ali and AJ
When You’re Home – In the Heights
Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now – Hairspray
Father to Son – Falsettos
Sister Sufragette – Mary Poppins
Sister Act – Sister Act
That Was Your Mother – Paul Simon
Mother Knows Best – Tangled
Motherlover – The Lonely Island
Lean on Me – Bill Withers
Better Together – Jack Johnson
What a Wonderful World – Louie Armstrong
Family Guy Theme Song – Family Guy
My Girl – Ottis Redding
Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
Family Tree – Kings of Leon
We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffet
Sympathy for the Parents – Marilyn Manson
Teach Your Children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Family Affair – Mary J. Blige
Hey, Soul Sister – Train