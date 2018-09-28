Field hockey wins first Patriot League matchup, loses to top-20 ranked team

The Lafayette field hockey team’s win on Friday, Sept. 21, was an overtime thriller against Drexel with a score of 2-1. The goals were scored by sophomore defender and midfielder Audrey Sawers off a rebound, and the game-winner from junior defender Lisa van der Geest, with an assist from freshman forward Molly McAndrew. Sawers’ goal was her first of the season, while van der Geest currently leads the team with four goals.

The team is off to a slow 2-7 start, but are undefeated in the Patriot League, winning their contest against Lehigh on Friday Sept. 14. The Leopards played another out-of-conference game against #19 Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 23, losing 3-1. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead before van der Geest scored her fourth goal of the season in the 70th minute. Liberty outshot the Leopards 23-13, with 17 shots on goal compared to Lafayette’s eight. Park made 12 saves during the game. Lafayette also drew 32 fouls while only committing 21.

Lafayette outplayed Drexel throughout the game, but still had to battle back after falling 1-0 in the first half. It didn’t take long for the Leopards to respond, as Sawers notched a goal 11 minutes later. The game hit a stalemate for 39 minutes before van der Geest found the back of the net for her game-winner. Both Lafayette’s and Drexel’s goalkeeping shined in the game, with junior goalkeeper Sarah Park making three saves for the Leopards in a low-scoring bout. Lafayette outshot Drexel 12-9, with nine shots on goal to Drexel’s five. Lafayette also totaled five corners in the game compared to Drexel’s four.