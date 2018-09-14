Paper Playlist: When’s Fall Break?

Potential Breakup Song – Aly & AJ
Take a Break – Hamilton
S.O.S – The Jonas Brothers
Nowhere Fast – Old Dominion
Runaway – Ziggy Alberts
Already Gone – The Eagles
What a Heavenly Way to Die – Troye Sivan
Almost is Never Enough – Ariana Grande
Only Forever – Demi Lovato
I Wish – Stevie Wonder
Sad Girl – Lana Del Rey
Poor Baby – Company
A Walk Through Hell – Say Anything
Holdin’ On – Flume
Ways to Go – Grouplove
Hold On, We’re Going Home – Drake
Breaking Free – High School Musical
Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon
Leaving on a Jet Plane – John Denver
I Don’t Want To – Elvis Presley
A Thousand Years – Christina Perry
Just Around the Corner – The Addams Family
I’m Out – Ciara
Cups (When I’m Gone) – Anna Kendrick
Dream On – Aerosmith
Eye of the Tiger – Survivor