Letter from the Editor

My first year as editor-in-chief brought no shortage of news. From expansion, to alcohol use on campus, to sexual assault, to athletics, to artistic endeavors, to issues surrounding political discourse, to diversity and more, there was much ground to cover with a fast-approaching deadline. Nevertheless, editors, designers, photographers and writers were working tirelessly all year to report on these issues and inform the campus community, and I can look back with pride on the work we have done.

We live in a time in which the independence and objectivity of media outlets are sharply questioned. Skepticism surrounding the sources of information is discussed widely and often. Certainly, as the student newspaper of a small liberal arts college, The Lafayette is not facing the criticisms facing national media. However, as demonstrated by our articles this year, Lafayette is not immune to the national discourse and often contributes to it. A free press is key in a community as active as Lafayette’s not only as an informer but as a forum, and we will continue serving the community as such.

With the year’s end comes the graduation of two copy editors, Rachel Robertson ‘18 and Owen Robinette ‘18, and managing editor Caroline Nawrocki ‘18. Robertson continuously excelled in her role and demonstrated a keen sense for all things newspaper. Robinette has been a consistent and reliable member of the staff throughout his time, and both copyeditors have strived for perfect AP style.

As Nawrocki’s role has grown from page designer to managing editor over the last four years, she’s demonstrated her unwavering commitment to The Lafayette and her consistent poise, acting decisively and calmly even in the most stressful of times.

Our graduating seniors’ humor and friendship will be missed in the newsroom.

Next year, Morgan Sturm ‘19 will return to the staff as managing editor after her time studying abroad. Jess Furtado ‘19 will also return from abroad in the role of co-photo editor. Elle Cox ‘21, who has excelled after taking on the role of photo editor this past semester, will stay on as co-photo editor. Claire Grunewald ‘20 will continue as news editor, AJ Traub ’20 will return as sports editor, Mario Sanchez ‘21 as head of the arts and culture section, and Dominic Zhang ‘21 as Sanchez’s assistant. Rachel Bram ’20 will continue as design director with Lindsay Quigley ’20 coming on as her assistant. Jacob Cobleigh ’19 will also be returning as business manager. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.